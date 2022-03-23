DC hosts King Tut exhibit to celebrate 100th anniversary of tomb’s discovery

D.C.'s National Geographic Museum will be holding a special exhibit to honor the 100 year anniversary of King Tut's discovery this June.

“Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” will take an in-depth look at the boy who became a pharaoh more than 3,000 years ago, as well as the November 1922 discovery of his tomb by British archaeologist Howard Carter.

Finding the intact remains of King Tut — whose actual name was Tutankhamen — and multiple other artifacts captured the world’s attention and renewed interest in the ancient Egyptian kingdom. The National Geographic Society promises to combine cinematic storytelling with high-tech projection mapping to revisit that time and the world that King Tut lived in.

“Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming for the National Geographic Society. “New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations.”

Paquin Entertainment Group is partnering with the National Geographic Society to produce this exhibit. Paquin Entertainment Group are the minds behind Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet.

Beyond King Tut will be a special installation at the District’s National Geographic Museum from June 2022 to February 2023.

Wait-list registration for priority access to tickets is now online.