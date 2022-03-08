Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Public Schools said Tuesday that they're hoping to see District elementary students enroll in D.C.'s Elementary Summer Acceleration program.

“This summer is going to be a critical moment for keeping our students engaged by offering them fun learning opportunities,” Bowser said in a statement.

“We are excited to provide DCPS elementary families this convenient option at their own neighborhood school, and we encourage families to sign up starting this week.”

The program is aimed at students in pre-K4 through fourth grade. It runs five weeks, on weekdays, from July 5 to Aug. 5 and offers “a full-day of learning, fun and friendship.”

Registration opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. It’s being done on a first-come, first served basis. Get more information online.

In addition, there will be a “Parent University” workshop on March 15 at 5:30 p.m. RSVP for the event online.

“Elementary Summer Acceleration is a unique opportunity for students to engage in fun summer activities — games, crafts, and more — while also participating in hands-on, enriching academic instruction,” Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said.

“Students who participated in Summer Acceleration last year formed new friendships, strengthened their literacy and math skills, and had fun learning and growing with their peers.”