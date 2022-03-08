RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | Key developments
Bowser, DC Public Schools want elementary kids to register for Summer Acceleration program

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 8, 2022, 1:10 PM

Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Public Schools said Tuesday that they’re hoping to see District elementary students enroll in D.C.’s Elementary Summer Acceleration program.

“This summer is going to be a critical moment for keeping our students engaged by offering them fun learning opportunities,” Bowser said in a statement.

“We are excited to provide DCPS elementary families this convenient option at their own neighborhood school, and we encourage families to sign up starting this week.”

The program is aimed at students in pre-K4 through fourth grade. It runs five weeks, on weekdays, from July 5 to Aug. 5 and offers “a full-day of learning, fun and friendship.”

Registration opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. It’s being done on a first-come, first served basis. Get more information online.

In addition, there will be a “Parent University” workshop on March 15 at 5:30 p.m. RSVP for the event online.

“Elementary Summer Acceleration is a unique opportunity for students to engage in fun summer activities — games, crafts, and more — while also participating in hands-on, enriching academic instruction,” Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said.

“Students who participated in Summer Acceleration last year formed new friendships, strengthened their literacy and math skills, and had fun learning and growing with their peers.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

