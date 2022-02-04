Metro Transit Police dept. gets new top cop

Metro Transit Police named a new chief Thursday: Michael L. Anzallo.

Metro Transit Police named a new chief Thursday: Michael L. Anzallo.

Metro head Paul Wiedefeld made the announcement Wednesday.

“Chief Anzallo is a trusted leader in MTPD who has built important relationships with our communities and jurisdictional police partners,” Wiedefeld said in a news release about the appointment of the acting chief to the position.

Anzallo started serving as the acting chief in August 2021.

“He demonstrates genuine concern for helping to solve very difficult challenges that are unique to our business and the region. I know he will be an effective leader for MTPD,” Wiedefeld said.

Before joining the transit police as an assistant chief in 2018, he worked for the D.C. police department, starting his career there in 1989.