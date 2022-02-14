OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » Washington, DC News » DC street where child…

DC street where child was struck already being considered for speed humps

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

February 14, 2022, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A child struck by a car Monday morning near a Northwest D.C. school has raised calls to improve safety in the area of Truesdell Elementary School in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Zach Israel (4D04) said the boy’s arm was broken when he was struck by a car on Ingraham Street outside Truesdell Elementary School.

D.C. police confirmed that a juvenile male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the 800 block of Ingraham Street Northwest, but did not know the extent of injuries.

The crash happened 10 months after 4-year-old Zyaire Joshua was struck and killed just a couple of blocks away from the school on Kennedy Street Northwest near Georgia Avenue.

“You know how kids can be, they can run across the street really quickly, even if they’re told by their parents: look both ways; go in the crosswalk,” Israel said.

Israel said that last August, he submitted a request to the District Department of Transportation for a traffic safety investigation of the area, including the installation of speed humps on Ingraham Street in front of the school.

“We’re still waiting for confirmation from DDOT on getting those speed humps approved and installed within the next few months,” Israel said.

Other safety improvements under consideration near the school are converting to a one-way street the 800 block of Ingraham Street, in front of the school, adding raised crosswalks and flashing pedestrian signs.

Israel said safety margins could also be increased by restricting types of traffic on the street during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup.

There are also bills under consideration by the D.C. Council to boost safety measures near all schools in the District, including expanding the length of school zones.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this story. 

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up