DC, Prince George’s County police make arrests in string of robberies

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com
Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 3, 2022, 6:30 PM

A collaboration between police in D.C. and Prince George’s County led to the arrests of three teenagers in connection to a string of robberies.

Two Maryland teens were arrested Wednesday following a wild crime spree that stretched from Southeast to Northeast in D.C.

Allegations include robberies and attempted carjackings spanning from shortly before 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the District.

According to D.C. police, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both of District Heights, were arrested and charged. The stolen vehicle and a BB gun were recovered in a joint effort between D.C. police and Prince George’s County police.

The car had been reported stolen in an armed robbery in the 700 block of Girard Street NW on Tuesday evening, police said. The teens were also charged with armed robbery in reference to that offense.

A third District Heights teen, 17, was found in the stolen car and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

D.C. police listed Wednesday’s cases as:

  • Armed Robbery: At approximately 4:42 a.m., in the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast.
  • Attempt Armed Carjacking: At approximately 8:01 a.m., in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
  • Armed Robbery: At approximately 10:40 a.m., in the 1300 block of 49th Street, Northeast.
  • Attempt Armed Carjacking: At approximately 11 a.m., at the intersection of Clay Street and Anacostia Avenue, Northeast.
  • Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: At approximately 11:20 a.m., in the 5300 block of Blaine Street, Northeast.
  • Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: At approximately 12:15 p.m., in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.
  • Armed Robbery: At approximately 12:30 p.m., in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast.
  • Armed Robbery: At approximately 12:36 p.m., in the 4600 block of Brooks Street, Northeast.

Prince George’s County police said robberies were reported in the following areas:

  • 6300 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights at 11:20 a.m.
  • 8500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Lanham at 12:57 p.m.
  • 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover and at the 3400 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover at 1:18 p.m.
  • 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights at 1:31 p.m.

During the last robbery, Prince George’s County police observed the suspect vehicle, a black Toyota Camry. They pursued it to Suitland Parkway at Sheridan Street in Southeast D.C.

With help from D.C. police, the suspects — two boys, 13 and 17 — were arrested after bailing out of the vehicle. The 13-year-old is charged in connection with five armed robberies; the 17-year-old is charged with two of the robberies. They are charged as juveniles in connection to Wednesday’s incidents. Police also found two pellet pistols at the scene.

The 13-year-old was also arrested last November on a gun offense, a Prince George’s County news release said.

Prince George’s County police are asking anyone with information on the robberies to call 301-772-4911.

