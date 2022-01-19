CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Fugitive suspect in killing at DC gender reveal party lands on 15 Most Wanted list

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 4:44 PM

A man who D.C. police said has been on the run since he shot and killed a man at a gender reveal party is now on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List.

Detectives have been looking for Nyjell Outler, 19, as the man who shot indiscriminately into a party, hitting two people on Madison Street Northeast last March 20.

“This was a gender reveal party — supposed to be a happy occasion celebrating the birth of a child. And the suspect, in this case, decided it was OK to produce a gun in our community and just fire it recklessly,” Assistant D.C. Police Chief Leslie Parsons said Wednesday.

Though his motive is unclear, Outler is a known gang member and should be considered dangerous, Parsons said. He said that when officers responded to the sound of gunshots that Saturday in March, they found two men had been shot. Demetrius Johnson, 21, of Southeast, died of his wounds.

At the time of the shooting, Outler wore an ankle monitor and was on pre-trial release for a gun charge involving an AK-47-style rifle, the D.C. police said. They added that Outler has ties to parts of Virginia, as well as friends and family in Southern California, and investigators believe he may have traveled out of D.C. to escape the charges he’s facing.

The U.S. Marshals Service is adding money to the reward for a successful conviction of Outler, bringing the total to $50,000 and putting him on its 15 Most Wanted List, said Robert Dixon, the U.S. Marshal for D.C.

“Most fugitives who land on this list are career criminals with violent histories and are accused of the most heinous crimes. Nyjell Outler represents a significant threat to public safety. He faces serious charges that demonstrate a clear disregard for the sanctity of life,” said Dixon.

Police are also looking for Dreaun Young, 18, who is facing a second-degree murder while armed charge for allegedly shooting two people and killing 26-year-old Michael Brittingham on August 6, 2020. There is a $40,000 reward for a successful conviction in this case, thanks to the addition of $15,000 by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

