CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Washington, DC News » Activists plan march in…

Activists plan march in DC against COVID vaccinations, restrictions

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

January 15, 2022, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As COVID cases surge in the area, activists plan a protest in Washington, D.C., against vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions.

Organizers with Defeat the Mandates say they’re planning a peaceful march on the National Mall on Sunday, Jan. 23. Among many COVID-19 restrictions, the gathering plans to protest any mandatory vaccinations for adults or children, vaccine passports, as well as any form of public health lockdown.

The Defeat the Mandates website states that the march will include Republicans and Democrats, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, who oppose mandatory vaccinations and restrictions.

White flags honoring lives lost to the COVID-19 virus on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Photo Getty Images)

The event’s partners and sponsors include Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, Children’s Health Defense, the International Alliance of Physicians & Medical Scientists and Awaken With JP Sears. These groups have been cited by public health officials and significant social media networks as a source of COVID disinformation during the pandemic.

Among speakers scheduled to address the rally is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist. Kennedy is the founder and chairman of Children’s Health Defense. Since 2005, Kennedy has been a proponent of the scientifically discredited idea that vaccines cause autism in young children.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up