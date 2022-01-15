Activists plan march in DC against COVID vaccinations, restrictions

As COVID cases surge in the area, activists are planning a protest in Washington, D.C. against vaccine mandates and other COVID related restrictions.

As COVID cases surge in the area, activists plan a protest in Washington, D.C., against vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions.

Organizers with Defeat the Mandates say they’re planning a peaceful march on the National Mall on Sunday, Jan. 23. Among many COVID-19 restrictions, the gathering plans to protest any mandatory vaccinations for adults or children, vaccine passports, as well as any form of public health lockdown.

The Defeat the Mandates website states that the march will include Republicans and Democrats, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, who oppose mandatory vaccinations and restrictions.

The event’s partners and sponsors include Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, Children’s Health Defense, the International Alliance of Physicians & Medical Scientists and Awaken With JP Sears. These groups have been cited by public health officials and significant social media networks as a source of COVID disinformation during the pandemic.

Among speakers scheduled to address the rally is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist. Kennedy is the founder and chairman of Children’s Health Defense. Since 2005, Kennedy has been a proponent of the scientifically discredited idea that vaccines cause autism in young children.