2 separate shootings in DC leave 2 men dead, another injured overnight

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

January 22, 2022, 7:19 AM

A pair of shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning left two men dead and another man seriously injured in the District.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Forrester Street in Southwest D.C., police said.

D.C. police say two men were found shot to death inside a car.

Officers said they found at least 13 shell casings in the area.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, police say a restaurant employee was shot in the back on Okie Street in Northeast D.C.

Police said the man was take to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

