2 separate shootings in DC leave 2 men dead, another injured overnight

A pair of shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning left two men dead and another man seriously injured in the District.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Forrester Street in Southwest D.C., police said.

D.C. police say two men were found shot to death inside a car.

Officers said they found at least 13 shell casings in the area.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, police say a restaurant employee was shot in the back on Okie Street in Northeast D.C.

Police said the man was take to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

MPD is on the scene of a confirmed shooting in the 1400 block of Okie St NE. Lookout is for a black male, 5’11 in height, 180 lbs, wearing all black clothing. Last scene heading eastbound on Okie St Ne operating a grey sedan with MD tags 3DJ4697. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 22, 2022

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings.

