Protesters to block roads around Capitol on Tuesday

Multiple groups of protesters have planned to demonstrate around the Capitol on Tuesday, with street blockades starting as early as 7 a.m.

Multiple groups of protesters have planned to demonstrate around the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, with street blockades starting as early as 7 a.m., according to organizers.

Around 150 activists are expected to conduct rallies and street blockades in the morning, event organizers said in a news release. Drivers should plan for traffic delays and consider alternative routes.

Here’s a list of the affected intersections or areas:

Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue NW

Potomac Avenue Metro Station

4th Street and Independence Avenue

At noon, activists are planning to gather at the Capitol for a rally, the release said.

Among the issues they’re protesting include investing in health care and communities, as well as drawing attention to immigration, racial justice, climate change, voting rights and D.C. statehood.

The groups participating are ShutDownDC, SPACEs In Action, CODEPINK, Arm in Arm Washington DC, CCAN Action Fund and Action Rebellion DC.