CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Washington, DC News » Protesters to block roads…

Protesters to block roads around Capitol on Tuesday

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 6, 2021, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Multiple groups of protesters have planned to demonstrate around the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, with street blockades starting as early as 7 a.m., according to organizers.

Around 150 activists are expected to conduct rallies and street blockades in the morning, event organizers said in a news release. Drivers should plan for traffic delays and consider alternative routes.

Here’s a list of the affected intersections or areas:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue NW
  • Potomac Avenue Metro Station
  • 4th Street and Independence Avenue

At noon, activists are planning to gather at the Capitol for a rally, the release said.

Among the issues they’re protesting include investing in health care and communities, as well as drawing attention to immigration, racial justice, climate change, voting rights and D.C. statehood.

The groups participating are ShutDownDC, SPACEs In Action, CODEPINK, Arm in Arm Washington DC, CCAN Action Fund and Action Rebellion DC.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up