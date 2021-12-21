CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Historic President Lincoln's Cottage offers exhibit on grief, solitude and family space

December 21, 2021

President Lincoln’s Cottage is a national monument on the grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in DC’s Petworth neighborhood on Rock Creek Church Road NW about 1/2 mile east of Georgia Ave NW.
President Lincoln spent 1/4 of his presidency at the cottage on the grounds of what was then called The Soldiers home. On one of the city’s highest hills it gave the Lincolns a cool break from the hot and humid White House in summer. (Note that Lincoln could see the US Capitol, which is visible above the barrel of the cannon)
Historic Soldiers Home.
President Lincoln’s Cottage - a National Monument.
A tour of President Lincoln's Cottage Visitors Center
At the visitors center there’s a temporary exhibit on Grief.
Families who helped establish the exhibit display images of their lost children.
The heart of the exhibit is a representation of a Weeping Willow Tree.
Behind iron gates in DC’s bustling Petworth neighborhood is one of the city’s most fascinating, historic places.

On the picturesque grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home sits President Lincoln’s Cottage — a national monument, where the 16th president spent fully 1/4 of his presidency and where he worked on the Emancipation Proclamation.

“He came here, originally, we think to seek solitude and to get away from the hubbub and the constant demands put on his time. It was a space for him to be with his family. He had lost his son Willie and he and Mary and Tad (Lincoln’s youngest son) came here in an attempt to grieve and in an attempt to recover some normality,” said Michael Atwood Mason, CEO and executive director of President Lincoln’s Cottage.

The cottage is a museum and the grounds include a visitor’s center. Currently on display in the visitors center is an exhibit on grief, where visitors have left remembrances of lost loved ones.

President and Mrs. Lincoln spent summers at the airy cottage, escaping the heat and humidity of the White House about 4 miles away. They also retreated to the cottage following the February 1862 death of their 11-year-old son Willie at the White House, their second son to die of illness.

“That grief really followed them around … we wanted to explore that part of the experience because our culture is not particularly comfortable talking about grief, particularly grieving parents,” said Mason

The Grief exhibit offers reflections on grief and the loss of a child and includes a display of contemporary losses including children lost to gun violence and to Fentanyl poisoning.

In the center of the exhibit is a representation of a weeping willow tree, its branches laden with white leaves; people have been invited to write remembrances of their loved ones on the leaves.

“it’s quite intimate and that’s part of the power. In a certain way it embraces you, it holds you and allows you to connect with your own grief and hold your own grief,” said Mason.

While the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall is a fitting temple to one of the nation’s most beloved presidents, the cottage in Petworth is a reflection of Lincoln’s everyday life.

“Here we try and share Lincoln in all of his complexities, so we talk about grief, we talk about him playing checkers with his son and climbing into trees to get birds out of trees for his son … our goal is to invite people into the real Lincoln, we want to share the real Lincoln in all of his complexity and richness,” said Mason.

