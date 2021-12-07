CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Man sitting inside car shot in Southeast DC

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

December 7, 2021, 1:54 AM

Police in D.C. are investigating the shooting of a man inside a car in Southeast Monday night.

The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. According to D.C. police, the man was shot while traveling down the intersection of Suitland Parkway and Stanton Road.

He was taken to the hospital “unconscious and not breathing,” police said. The man’s condition remains unclear.

D.C. police did not disclose the man’s identity, and no suspects were named.

Suitland Parkway between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and Naylor Road remained shut down in both directions for over three hours as police investigated the scene. It reopened just after 11:30 p.m.

Below is where the shooting took place.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

