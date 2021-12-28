Late fees returning to outstanding DC parking tickets on New Year’s Day

“We want anyone who has not yet taken advantage of the program to do so, and do so as soon as possible,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Still have some outstanding parking or traffic tickets in D.C.? Time is running out to pay them off penalty-free.

The District began a ticket amnesty program this summer, with the goal of getting millions of outstanding tickets paid off. It was successful.

Over $44 million in old tickets were paid by the end of September, so the program was extended to the end of the year.

“We want anyone who has not yet taken advantage of the program to do so, and do so as soon as possible,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The mayor said being able to pay off the tickets without any additional late fees can make a huge difference in the bill.

“This program can take down the fines and fees that can double or triple, well, maybe not triple, but over time can add up the original fine,” Bowser said.

But the program, which removes all extra fees and penalties for late payments will end on Dec. 31. In the new year, all the penalties are piled back on.

Tickets that fall under the step program include all parking tickets, photo enforcement tickets, red light, speed and stoplight cameras and any minor moving violation tickets that D.C. has ever issued.

If you’re not sure you have outstanding tickets, start by going to the DMV website and looking up your license plate number.

As a reminder for District residents, this can be extra important the next time you need to go to the DMV. Outstanding tickets of more than 90 days can keep you from renewing your driver’s license or vehicle registration.