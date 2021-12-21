DC firefighters battle four structural fires in one day

Two separate fires left a man with serious injuries and four people, including a child, displaced from their homes in D.C. Two more fires were quelled earlier in the day.

Two fires sparked within two hours Tuesday. The first started just before 6 p.m. and the second around 7:30 p.m.

DC Fire and EMS crews arrived to Naylor Road in Southeast first and found the top floor of an apartment building ablaze. That fire is now under control, DC Fire and EMS told WTOP.

One person was evaluated by medics, three adults and one child were displaced.

Then around 7:30 pm, a fire started in an apartment complex on Q Street in Northwest D.C.

Update Working Fire 2500 block Q St NW. #DCsBravest rescued 1 adult male with serious injuries. Fire knocked down in 2nd floor apartment of large 5 story building. Checking for extension. pic.twitter.com/Co4XyfqCAM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 22, 2021

Officials said fighting the fire was a challenge due to significant clutter in the apartment. After getting through the clutter, firefighters rescued and transported one person to the hospital.

That man had serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials. They confirmed that these fires marked D.C. Fire and EMS’ third and fourth structural fire in 24 hours.

Firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday morning on the 4000 block of 21st Street NE that involved a portion of some solar panels; not injuries were reported in that fire. And around 2 p.m., there was also a fire on the 1600 block of A Street Southeast that was confined to the second floor; no injuries were reported on that one but one person was displaced.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.