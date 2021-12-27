CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Shooting near Capital One Arena injures bus driver

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 1:34 AM

A spokesperson for Metro confirmed that a bus driver was injured on Sunday night near Capital One Arena while a Wizards basketball game was ongoing.

Metro said that the bus driver was injured by broken glass and treated at the scene. They also said the bus was hit near 7th and H streets NW roughly 30 minutes after the game began.

WTOP was unable to confirm any other injuries from gunfire in the proximity of the arena. D.C. police were contacted for comment but did not respond ahead of publication.

An announcement alerted fans to “police activity” near the arena as well.

Officials say that investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

