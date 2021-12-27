Shooting near Capital One Arena injures bus driver

A spokesperson for Metro confirmed that a bus driver was injured on Sunday night near Capital One Arena while a Wizards basketball game was ongoing.

A spokesperson for Metro confirmed that a bus driver was injured on Sunday night near Capital One Arena while a Wizards basketball game was ongoing.

Metro said that the bus driver was injured by broken glass and treated at the scene. They also said the bus was hit near 7th and H streets NW roughly 30 minutes after the game began.

WTOP was unable to confirm any other injuries from gunfire in the proximity of the arena. D.C. police were contacted for comment but did not respond ahead of publication.

An announcement alerted fans to “police activity” near the arena as well.

Update: Police on site at 7th and H St. Ongoing investigation, please be prepared to walk around police activity when leaving Capital One Arena. — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) December 27, 2021

Officials say that investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera and Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report.