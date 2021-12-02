Dogs rescued from fire in Southeast DC

Officials said the fire was visible from two sides on the first floor of an apartment building, and at least 60 personnel were needed.

Two dogs were rescued from a fire in Southeast D.C. Tuesday morning.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the fire on LeBaum Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire was visible from two sides on the first floor of an apartment building, and at least 60 personnel were needed.

Update Working Fire 400 block LeBaum St SE. #DCsBravest found fire 1st floor with minor extension to basement of 2 story apartment building. 2 dogs safely removed by firefighters. Fire under control. Working to determine displacements. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/0CsjB2m0Cu — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 28, 2021

When crews arrived, they didn’t find any residents inside but found and rescued two dogs.

No one was hurt, and responders got the fire under control.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. They said no residents returned to the apartment, and animal control has taken custody of the dogs.

An approximate location of the fire is included below: