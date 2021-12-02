CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Washington, DC News » Dogs rescued from fire…

Dogs rescued from fire in Southeast DC

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

December 28, 2021, 10:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two dogs were rescued from a fire in Southeast D.C. Tuesday morning.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the fire on LeBaum Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire was visible from two sides on the first floor of an apartment building, and at least 60 personnel were needed.

When crews arrived, they didn’t find any residents inside but found and rescued two dogs.

No one was hurt, and responders got the fire under control.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. They said no residents returned to the apartment, and animal control has taken custody of the dogs.

An approximate location of the fire is included below:

 

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Biden signs $768.2B defense spending bill into law

Contractors conclude a difficult year of funding uncertainty and a slew of executive orders

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up