Shooting near Gallaudet University hospitalizes one

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

November 28, 2021, 9:49 PM

D.C. police said that a man was shot outside of Gallaudet University’s front gates on Sunday night.

Police said that, just after 8 p.m., they received reports of a shooting on Florida Avenue.

There, officers said, they found a man on the street in front just outside of the university’s gates.

The man was conscious, breathing and officials said that he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they did not suspect the shooter to be involved with the university and there was no threat to the campus.

A map of where the incident occurred is included below.

 

