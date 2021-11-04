CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
DC’s Canal Road closed after overnight fire in wooded area

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

November 4, 2021, 10:24 AM

Northwest D.C.’s Canal Road is closed to traffic Thursday after fire crews and police responded to a brush fire late Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to a wooden area near Canal, Foxhall and Lingan roads around 9:30 p.m. after multiple calls reporting a brush fire.

A D.C. police officer was injured during the blaze, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said. No further information was immediately available.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire. U.S. Park Police expect the road to remain closed until around noon as crews work to remove debris.

As of 10 a.m. the WTOP Traffic Center reports Canal Road is closed both ways between Arizona Avenue and Foxhall Road; inbound traffic is being diverted to Arizona Avenue with delays across the Chain Bridge and up to the Maryland state line.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

