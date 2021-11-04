DC’s Canal Road closed after overnight fire in wooded area

Northwest D.C.'s Canal Road is closed to traffic Thursday after fire crews and police responded to a brush fire late Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a wooden area near Canal, Foxhall and Lingan roads after multiple calls reporting a brush fire.

Northwest D.C.’s Canal Road is closed to traffic Thursday after fire crews and police responded to a brush fire late Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to a wooden area near Canal, Foxhall and Lingan roads around 9:30 p.m. after multiple calls reporting a brush fire.

A D.C. police officer was injured during the blaze, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said. No further information was immediately available.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire. U.S. Park Police expect the road to remain closed until around noon as crews work to remove debris.

As of 10 a.m. the WTOP Traffic Center reports Canal Road is closed both ways between Arizona Avenue and Foxhall Road; inbound traffic is being diverted to Arizona Avenue with delays across the Chain Bridge and up to the Maryland state line.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Below is a map of the area: