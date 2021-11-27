DC police ask public’s help identifying 2 burglary suspects

D.C. police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of taking part in a burglary that happened Friday night in Northwest D.C.

According to police, the two forced their way into an establishment in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 11:53 p.m., took property and then ran from the scene.

The two suspects were captured on a nearby surveillance camera:

Police are asking anyone with information not to take action, but to contact police at 202-727-9099, or by texting the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.