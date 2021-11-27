HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police ask public's…

DC police ask public’s help identifying 2 burglary suspects

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 27, 2021, 5:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of taking part in a burglary that happened Friday night in Northwest D.C.

According to police, the two forced their way into an establishment in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 11:53 p.m., took property and then ran from the scene.

The two suspects were captured on a nearby surveillance camera:

Police are asking anyone with information not to take action, but to contact police at 202-727-9099, or by texting the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Tags:

burglary

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up