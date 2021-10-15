Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
National Zoo lions and tigers on the road to COVID recovery

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 15, 2021, 3:23 PM

It’s the cat’s meow: Lions and tigers (but not bears, oh my) are recovering from their COVID-19 infections at the National Zoo.

The zoo said the animals are “behaving, eating and drinking normally.”

Zoo officials have also started doling out vaccines to eligible critters.

“All seven orangutans, one western lowland gorilla, one white-eared titi monkey and two emperor tamarins received shots. Veterinarians and keepers are closely monitoring the vaccinated animals and have not observed any side effects,” the zoo said in a release.

