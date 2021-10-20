Man facing assault charges for attack in George Washington University campus parking garage

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted sexual assault in a D.C. parking garage that left a woman severely injured earlier this month, police said.

On Oct. 4, a woman was assaulted while walking in a George Washington University parking garage, police said. The suspect attempted to force the woman into a sexual act during the assault.

On Wednesday, D.C. and George Washington University police announced that Omar Williams, of no fixed address, had been arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse while armed, and aggravated assault while armed.

Police said the woman was seriously injured in the assault, and that her injuries required hospitalization.

During the investigation into Williams, police said they connected him to two other violent crimes in Northwest D.C.

On Sept. 25, a woman reported being knocked down and robbed of her purse. The victim then ran from the scene.

The other assault happened on Aug. 30, when a suspect walked into a business on the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, grabbed some merchandise and attempted to leave. A person tried to intervene, and the suspect assaulted them, police said.

George Washington University Police Chief James Tate thanked D.C. police for their help in locating a suspect in the case.

“I also want to thank the GW community for its support during this investigation, and for his patience and allowing us to do our work behind the scenes — thank you,” Tate said.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.