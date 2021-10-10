Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC News » Man charged in connection…

Man charged in connection with two shooting deaths in DC

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 10, 2021, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police recently announced a D.C. man was arrested Friday in connection to two September homicides in Southeast.

D.C. police said 28-year-old Marquis Bullocks, of Northeast D.C. was arrested Friday in connection the shooting deaths of 31-year-old Michael Pate and 28-year-old Djuan Proctor.

According to police, on Sept. 18, officers responded to reports of gunshots at the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE, where they found one of the men suffering from gunshot wounds. He was announced dead at the scene and taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The second man was found at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, where he later died from his injuries.

Bullocks has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ray Odierno, former Army chief of staff, dies of cancer at 67

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up