Man charged in connection with two shooting deaths in DC

Police recently announced a D.C. man was arrested Friday in connection to two September homicides in Southeast.

D.C. police said 28-year-old Marquis Bullocks, of Northeast D.C. was arrested Friday in connection the shooting deaths of 31-year-old Michael Pate and 28-year-old Djuan Proctor.

According to police, on Sept. 18, officers responded to reports of gunshots at the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE, where they found one of the men suffering from gunshot wounds. He was announced dead at the scene and taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The second man was found at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, where he later died from his injuries.

Bullocks has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed.