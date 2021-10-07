DC student athletes need to get 1st COVID-19 dose by Saturday to play

Student athletes in D.C. are running out of time to get their first coronavirus vaccine dose in order to meet a the District's vaccine mandate deadline.

Saturday, Oct. 9 is the last day students can get their first COVID-19 dose and still be eligible to play on Monday, Nov. 1.

“We are asking all student athletes to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 to practice and participate in competitions,” Chancellor of D.C. Public Schools Lewis Ferebee told a town hall Wednesday.

“And we’ve communicated that to coaches and athletic directors, so that information can be conveyed to students and family.”

The mandate applies to all students athletes who are 12 and older. Currently, that group can only get the two-shot Pfizer vaccine and there is a wait time of three weeks between doses.

The last question is about student athletes and the upcoming 11/1 deadline to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This week is the best time to get vaccinated if you have not already. Students should receive a first dose of the vaccine on or before 10/9. pic.twitter.com/zpX1Xf4IbE — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) October 6, 2021

DCPS has a number of youth vaccination sites where young athletes can get their first shot. They can go to either the Fort Stanton Recreation Center and the Dorothy Height/Benning Library.

Both sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

While it won’t be open in time for the first shot, another student vaccine site opens next week at the Columbia Heights Education Campus. That center opens Tuesday, Oct. 12. It will operate from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

“We also have pop-up sites at several schools. And then there are District destination sites as well where students can receive a vaccine,” said Ferebee.

Students who have received two doses can submit a photocopy of their vaccination card to their school’s athletic director. Students who are 18 can do the same with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.