DC police officer dragged, fires weapon during attempted traffic stop

An officer was dragged across the road after trying to make a traffic stop in the area of Brightwood in Northwest D.C. on Friday, police said.

During the stop, police said, the suspect tried to flee. The suspect fired their weapon and was dragged down the road. The officer reported having suffered only minor cuts and bruises.

Road closures were put into effect at 500 Kennedy Street NW for a police investigation following the incident.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty reported that a man suffering from a gunshot wound turned up at a nearby hospital shortly after the incident, but whether he was the suspect in the traffic stop had not yet been determined.

#BREAKING: Officer attempting a traffic stop in the 500 block of Kennedy St NW dragged by driver, suffering non-life threatening injuries. Officer fired their gun, suspected driver turns up at nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/pyYpoBkhdP — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) October 22, 2021

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee is expected to provide an update on the incident.

