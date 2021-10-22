Coronavirus News: Alexandria schools launch testing program | Pfizer says vaccine more than 90% effective for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
DC police officer dragged, fires weapon during attempted traffic stop

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 6:29 PM

An officer was dragged across the road after trying to make a traffic stop in the area of Brightwood in Northwest D.C. on Friday, police said.

During the stop, police said, the suspect tried to flee. The suspect fired their weapon and was dragged down the road. The officer reported having suffered only minor cuts and bruises.

Road closures were put into effect at 500 Kennedy Street NW for a police investigation following the incident.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty reported that a man suffering from a gunshot wound turned up at a nearby hospital shortly after the incident, but whether he was the suspect in the traffic stop had not yet been determined.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee is expected to provide an update on the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

