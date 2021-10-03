3 wounded in Northeast DC shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning.

D.C. police said the shooting happened at around midnight on Kenilworth Avenue near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station.

One person hurt in the shooting is undergoing surgery at a local hospital and is in stable condition. The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for three people who fled the scene in a dark-colored car.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting should call 911.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.