Safeway COVID vaccine records stolen in DC

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 24, 2021, 7:57 AM

Vaccine records from the Fort Stanton Recreation Center in Southeast D.C. have been stolen, Safeway said.

The company confirmed in a news release that on Sept. 8, an employee at the center was the victim of theft and 138 paper COVID-19 vaccine consent forms were taken.

The forms were for patients who visited the site on Sept. 2, Sept. 4 or Sept. 7.

Law enforcement was notified. Safeway started an internal investigation.

“Safeway Pharmacies make every effort to handle patient records with the utmost care and privacy, and we deeply regret this situation,” the company said.

The good news is that the company “has no indications that any of the stolen information has been misused.”

It said it sent notifications by mail to people it could identify. Safeway is asking anyone who attended the Fort Stanton Recreation Center on Sept. 2, Sept. 4 or Sept. 7 to call 202-941-6412 so Safeway can make sure its electronic records accurately reflect patients’ vaccination status.

“Safeway Pharmacies make every effort to handle patient records with the utmost care and privacy, and we deeply regret this situation,” said Amir Masood, Safeway director of pharmacy operations for the Eastern Division. “We notified the impacted patients that we could identify and we are taking measures to avoid a future occurrence, including improving training to reinforce controls and policies related to paper forms.”

More privacy information is available online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com.

