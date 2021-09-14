Fire hits DC pub near National Mall

A fire tore through a pub just north of the National Mall on Tuesday morning. Firefighters have knocked down all visible fire.

D.C. Fire and EMS said 20 units and 100 personnel responded to a blaze at The Alibi, a British American pub at 237 2nd St. NW.

A little after 7 a.m., D.C. Fire said firefighters knocked down “all visible fire” in the basement, first and second floors.

No injuries have been reported.

2 Alarm fire 200 block 2nd St NW. Fire involves a 2 story commercial building housing a restaurant . 20 units and 100 personnel enroute. pic.twitter.com/YTPId36NaT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 14, 2021

The two-alarm fire has caused some changes in traffic patterns.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports 2nd Street has been closed so crews can work to address the fire, while the right lane of Constitution Avenue heading west has also been blocked.