Home » Washington, DC News » Fire hits DC pub…

Fire hits DC pub near National Mall

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 14, 2021, 8:08 AM

A fire tore through a pub just north of the National Mall on Tuesday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS said 20 units and 100 personnel responded to a blaze at The Alibi, a British American pub at 237 2nd St. NW.

A little after 7 a.m., D.C. Fire said firefighters knocked down “all visible fire” in the basement, first and second floors.

No injuries have been reported.

The two-alarm fire has caused some changes in traffic patterns.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports 2nd Street has been closed so crews can work to address the fire, while the right lane of Constitution Avenue heading west has also been blocked.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Local News | Washington, DC News

