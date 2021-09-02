CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Washington, DC News » DC's Humane Rescue Alliance…

DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance rescues trapped dog in New Orleans

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

September 2, 2021, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fulfilling a mission that started 1,000 miles away, an emergency disaster team from D.C.-based Humane Rescue Alliance headed to New Orleans this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and rescued a dog trapped underneath a collapsed shed.
On Wednesday, the response team was in Orleans Parish when it heard calls for help from a concerned resident.

As the rescue team approached a shed — destroyed by Ida — it saw a furry head poking out, but they heard, even more, the bark of a dog that grew louder and louder as they got closer.

The dog, nicknamed “Bubbles” by a young neighbor, was chained inside the shed. The team carefully lifted the shed enough to pull the dog out and free him.

“We suspect the dog had been stuck there — terrified in the sweltering heat with no food or water — since the storm hit on Sunday,” Humane Rescue Alliance spokeswoman Samantha Miller said in a news release.

“Once freed from the shed, Bubbles was super friendly and sweet and became almost immediately affectionate toward his rescuers,” Miller said.

“Bubbles” was taken to the Louisiana SPCA, a nonprofit animal advocacy organization, where he cooled down and staff attempted to track down his owners.

On Wednesday, Alley Cat Allies headed to New Orleans on a similar mission to deliver food and supplies for pets.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up