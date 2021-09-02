DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance rescues trapped dog in New Orleans

Fulfilling a mission that started 1,000 miles away, an emergency disaster team from D.C.-based Humane Rescue Alliance headed to New Orleans this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and rescued a dog trapped underneath a collapsed shed.

On Wednesday, the response team was in Orleans Parish when it heard calls for help from a concerned resident.

As the rescue team approached a shed — destroyed by Ida — it saw a furry head poking out, but they heard, even more, the bark of a dog that grew louder and louder as they got closer.

The dog, nicknamed “Bubbles” by a young neighbor, was chained inside the shed. The team carefully lifted the shed enough to pull the dog out and free him.

“We suspect the dog had been stuck there — terrified in the sweltering heat with no food or water — since the storm hit on Sunday,” Humane Rescue Alliance spokeswoman Samantha Miller said in a news release.

“Once freed from the shed, Bubbles was super friendly and sweet and became almost immediately affectionate toward his rescuers,” Miller said.

“Bubbles” was taken to the Louisiana SPCA, a nonprofit animal advocacy organization, where he cooled down and staff attempted to track down his owners.

On Wednesday, Alley Cat Allies headed to New Orleans on a similar mission to deliver food and supplies for pets.