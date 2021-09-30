DC Capital Bikeshare station returns to White House grounds

Thursday morning, the District Department of Transportation announced the return of a bike-share that was removed in 2017.

The 11-dock station was added to the South Executive Avenue entrance to the White House by President Barack Obama in 2010 and removed at the request of President Donald Trump early in his term.

DDOT said it partnered with the White House and Lyft to bring the station back.

The reinstalled station is only available to those with access to White House grounds exclusively and will not be visible to users of the Capital Bikeshare app or Lyft app.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said that this decision offered a fast and affordable commuting option to those who work in the White House.

“We’re proud that Washington, D.C. is now one of the best cities in the nation for biking and that we have a growing population of people who bike to work — including the dedicated public servants who work at the White House,” Bowser said.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton added that this decision will have a positive environmental impact.

“Biking is a sustainable, climate-friendly, socially distant mode of transportation that should be available to all in D.C., including those who work at the White House,” Norton said.

Metro also recently partnered with Lyft and Capital Bikeshare to promote bike riding as a transportation option. Virtual SmarTrip cardholders can receive 10 free 30-minute classic rides from Capital Bikeshare.

The return of the White House station follows the D.C. Council’s approval of Bowser’s last budget request which included $19 million to add 80 stations and 3,500 bikes to the bike-share network.

Capital Bikeshare is a partnership between Lyft and six jurisdictions in and around D.C.