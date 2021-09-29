New mural in DC draws attention to kids and hunger

A new mural has been painted on 18th Street NW to call attention to the problem of food insecurity for D.C. kids.

Just because kids are back in school and getting some meals there doesn’t mean hunger is still not an issue. A new documentary about food insecurity for D.C. kids has just been released. See it below.

A new mural has also been painted on 18th Street in Northwest D.C. to call attention to the problem.

“This mural, this campaign, is a way to inspire hope, that we’re still here working to make sure children get three healthy meals a day,” said Pamela Brown, senior vice president of No Kid Hungry.

D.C. artist and muralist Tenbeete Solomon, also known as Trap Bob, painted the mural.

“The images and the words that are captured on the mural are really those that came directly from the kids,” Brown said.

The mural is in bold pink, orange and blue. It features a handshake, school bus and images of D.C.

One in six kids in the city faces food insecurity. Some of the only food they get is at school.

For more information about the campaign and ways to help, visit No Kid Hungry online.