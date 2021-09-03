3rd suspect arrested in connection to DC armed kidnappings

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of armed kidnappings in D.C., which police believe were conducted by a group of four people.

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of armed kidnappings in D.C., which police believe were conducted by a group of four people.

D.C. police said Taheed Ebron, 20, of Northeast D.C., was arrested Tuesday and charged with several counts of kidnapping while armed in connection with crimes committed last month.

On Aug. 24, a victim was approached by a group on the 1300 block of Corcoran Street in Northeast around 10:30 p.m. One of the suspects was holding a handgun and the others forced the victim inside a vehicle. They then drove to multiple ATMs and withdrew money from the victim’s bank accounts. The victim was let go a little while later.

A similar scene played out around 4 a.m. on Aug. 28, on the 500 block of 13th Street in Northeast. Several suspects brandished firearms and forced a victim inside a vehicle, once again to drive around withdraw money from their bank account. That victim was also later let go.

Police previously arrested Nathan Coleman, 28, of Northwest D.C., and a 14-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. in connection to the kidnappings and some armed robberies in the District.

One victim managed to scare off the attackers at the scene, and while the suspects stole cash from his wallet, he picked up a backpack they abandoned on the street, which contained two other stolen iPhones.

Police said they were able to use the phones to connect the activity on the stolen phones to Ebron, Coleman, the 14-year-old and another co-conspirator.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.