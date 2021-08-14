DC police ask public’s help in locating man suspected of killing 18-year-old woman

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. Friday afternoon, and police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspected killer.

According to D.C. police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 500 block of Irving Street NW around 1:10 p.m. They found Talaya Campbell, who did not have a fixed address, inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders pronounced her dead on the scene.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Jereal Booker, of Northwest. An arrest warrant for booker from the D.C. Superior Court charges him with second-degree murder while armed.

Police said detectives found the shooting to be “domestic in nature.”

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for a homicide committed in the District. Anyone with information is being asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Tips can be texted in anonymously be sending a message to 50411.