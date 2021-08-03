2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
DC Council approves $14B budget, splits money intended for new police officers

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

August 3, 2021, 5:04 PM

The D.C. Council has approved a $14 billion budget which includes a plan to split $11 million that the mayor wanted for hiring new officers.

Instead of spending the entire amount on hiring 170 new police officers — something Mayor Muriel Bowser wanted — the council voted to spend $6 million on violence prevention efforts and spend the remaining $5 million on hiring more police.

Earlier Tuesday, Bowser warned against the move.

“Right now, we’re running our police into a lot of overtime, and if we’re not careful, we’re going to break the department,” Bowser said.

The council’s vote on the public safety amendment was unanimous.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

