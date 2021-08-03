DC Council approves $14B budget, splits money intended for new police officers

The D.C. Council has approved a $14 billion budget which includes a plan to split $11 million for public safety.

Instead of spending the entire amount on hiring 170 new police officers — something Mayor Muriel Bowser wanted — the council voted to spend $6 million on violence prevention efforts and spend the remaining $5 million on hiring more police.

Earlier Tuesday, Bowser warned against the move.

“Right now, we’re running our police into a lot of overtime, and if we’re not careful, we’re going to break the department,” Bowser said.

The council’s vote on the public safety amendment was unanimous.

