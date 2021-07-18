Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
WATCH: Biden press secretary Psaki throws out first pitch at Nats Park

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

July 18, 2021, 8:48 PM

Jen Psaki took a break from fielding the media’s questions to take the field at Nationals Park for the first pitch prior to Sunday’s Nationals-Padres game.

Psaki is the press secretary for President Joe Biden’s administration.

She has local ties beyond her employment, though, as a Class of 2000 graduate from the College of William and Mary. That alumnus status was what gave her the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for William and Mary Day at the ball park.

The pitch itself was a high looper that made it just across home plate and into the mitt of Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan. Psaki seemed to exhale that it even traveled that far — and that Finnegan kept it out of the dirt.

Her first pitch was thrown for the Nationals’ second game of the day against the San Diego Padres.

The first game was the conclusion of Saturday night’s contest, when a shooting outside of the park caused it to be suspended.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

