Part of Northwest DC’s Beach Drive to close for trail work through December

Work on a new bridge and trail in D.C.'s Rock Creek Park will require some midday road closures for nearly the rest of the calendar year along Beach Drive NW.

Work on a new bridge and trail in D.C.’s Rock Creek Park will require some midday road closures for nearly the rest of the calendar year along Beach Drive NW.

The District’s Department of Transportation said that the segment of Beach Drive NW between Shoreham Drive NW and Tilden Street NW will be blocked off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting July 12 and running until Dec. 20.

The closures, intended to give work crews space to complete the Rock Creek Park Multi-Use Trail and Pedestrian Bridge project, will detour traffic for drivers.

For traffic going past the Edgewater stables while heading north on Beach Drive NW, drivers will be rerouted left onto Shoreham Drive NW. Those who pass National Zoo Drive NW while coming south on Beach Drive NW will be detoured to Tilden Street NW.

The southbound stretch of Beach Drive NW will still be open to local traffic for those looking to access National Zoo Drive NW, Piney Branch Parkway NW and Porter Street NW.

For trail users, flaggers will be in the area to manage that traffic around the work zone on Beach Drive NW.

Once completed, the department said that the new pedestrian bridge and revamped multiuse trail will improve accessibility and connectivity within the park.