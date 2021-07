An investigation is underway into the death of a 1-year-old boy in Southeast D.C.

Police arrived just before 7 a.m. Thursday to an apartment building on Ainger Place following a 911 call about an unconscious person.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing any additional details in the case.

Below is the area where the child was found.