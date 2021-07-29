Gunfire injures 4 people in Southeast DC

Four people are hospitalized after they were shot in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE around 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired near Savannah Street.
Officers arriving on the scene found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. A fourth victim later walked into a hospital seeking treatment.
All four victims are in stable condition with injuries not considered life threatening.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
Below is a map of the area: