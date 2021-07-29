2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Gunfire injures 4 people in Southeast DC

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

July 29, 2021, 6:24 AM

Four people are hospitalized after they were shot in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE around 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired near Savannah Street.

Officers arriving on the scene found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. A fourth victim later walked into a hospital seeking treatment.

All four victims are in stable condition with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Below is a map of the area:

