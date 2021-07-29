Gunfire injures 4 people in Southeast DC

Police were called to the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE around 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired near Savannah Street.

Listen now to WTOP News

Four people are hospitalized after they were shot in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE around 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired near Savannah Street.

Officers arriving on the scene found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. A fourth victim later walked into a hospital seeking treatment.

All four victims are in stable condition with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Below is a map of the area: