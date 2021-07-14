Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
DC to demolish remainder of collapsed Lane Place pedestrian bridge

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

July 14, 2021, 3:16 PM

Periodic lane closures will be in effect on DC-295 next week while the city demolishes the rest of the Lane Place pedestrian bridge that collapsed last month.

D.C.’s Department of Transportation (DDOT) said the right lanes of DC-295 in each direction will be closed between Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE and Eastern Ave. NE. next Monday through Saturday. The work is weather permitting.

Through next Friday, the work will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes. In a news release, DDOT said work could extend to July 24 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., if necessary.

The agency is warning travelers to use caution when traveling through the work zone and to anticipate moderate delays.

The pedestrian bridge, which was hit by a truck and collapsed onto DC-295 on June 24, might not be replaced, said Everett Lott, DDOT’s director.

