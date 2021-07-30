2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police ID car…

DC police ID car in 14th Street shooting, release updated photos

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 30, 2021, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected in a shooting that took place on 14th Street in Northwest D.C. on July 22.

Courtesy D.C. police
D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected in a shooting that took place on 14th Street in Northwest D.C. on July 22.

Courtesy D.C. police
(1/2)

Police have released new photos and a license plate number of a car they say was used by suspects in a shooting on 14th Street in Northwest D.C.

The vehicle is described as a black, four-door 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tags 9CC2009. Images of the vehicle were captured by a camera near the scene of the shooting.

D.C. police released a video, which features security footage of the suspects and the vehicle in question.

Two men were injured in the July 22 shooting. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated for what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

The gunfire sent outdoor diners at restaurants along 14th Street scrambling for cover and garnered national media attention.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, their vehicle or has information about the incident is being asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. There is a $10,000 reward offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of someone involved in a violent crime in the District.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up