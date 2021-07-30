DC police ID car in 14th Street shooting, release updated photos

Police have released new photos and a license plate number of a vehicle they say was used by suspects in a shooting on 14th Street in Northwest in D.C.

The vehicle is described as a black, four-door 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tags 9CC2009. Images of the vehicle were captured by a camera near the scene of the shooting.

D.C. police released a video, which features security footage of the suspects and the vehicle in question.

Two men were injured in the July 22 shooting. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated for what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

The gunfire sent outdoor diners at restaurants along 14th Street scrambling for cover and garnered national media attention.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, their vehicle or has information about the incident is being asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. There is a $10,000 reward offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of someone involved in a violent crime in the District.