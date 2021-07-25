2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police arrest suspect…

DC police arrest suspect in April murder

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

July 25, 2021, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Malachi McFarland, a 21-year-old Southeast D.C. resident, has been arrested in connection to the April killing of another man, according to authorities.

D.C. police said that McFarland has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kerry Odoms, 29, of Southeast on April 15.

Police found Odoms suffering from multiple gun shot wounds in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast around 10 p.m. that night. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Below is the area where the homicide took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up