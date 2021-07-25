DC police arrest suspect in April murder

Malachi McFarland, a 21-year-old Southeast D.C. resident, has been arrested for his role in the April killing of another man, according to authorities.

Malachi McFarland, a 21-year-old Southeast D.C. resident, has been arrested in connection to the April killing of another man, according to authorities.

D.C. police said that McFarland has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kerry Odoms, 29, of Southeast on April 15.

Police found Odoms suffering from multiple gun shot wounds in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast around 10 p.m. that night. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Below is the area where the homicide took place: