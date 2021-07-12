DC makes moves to combat ‘aggressive debt collection’ after COVID protections expire

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Attorney General Karl Racine are putting forward legislation to protect District consumers against "unfair and abusive debt collection practices."

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Attorney General Karl Racine are putting forward legislation to protect District consumers against “unfair and abusive debt collection practices.”

Mendelson introduced the bill Monday, which was written in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General. According to a release, the legislation would “modernize the District’s outdated debt collection law, which was written in 1971 and does not currently cover most types of consumer debt, including medical debt and credit card debt.”

A key focus is to make sure consumer protections are in place when D.C.’s COVID-19 public health emergency legislation expires.

D.C. will not be renewing its pandemic emergency, it was confirmed Monday.

“When the District’s COVID-19 protections expire, residents who are struggling to get back on their feet will face a wave of aggressive debt collection activity — and we know this activity will disproportionately affect residents of color,” Racine said in a release.

“Our current debt collection law was passed 50 years ago and must be updated to address modern forms of communication and combat abusive debt collection practices. My team worked closely with Chairman Mendelson and community advocates to develop this legislation, which would bring protections for DC residents into the 21st century. I encourage the Council to act quickly to ensure that we have the tools we need protect consumers and pursue debt collectors who take advantage of District residents.”

Chairman Mendelson added: “As the public health emergency nears its end, the debt collection protections put in place will expire. Meanwhile, we’ve realized that our 50 year old consumer protection law hasn’t kept pace with technology. We must do all we can to protect our most vulnerable residents from harassment. Now is the time to strengthen consumer protections and the tools available to pursue debt collectors who take advantage of consumers.”

According to the release, the legislation would update D.C.’s debt collection laws by:

The emergency legislation is available online.

The temporary legislation is available online.

