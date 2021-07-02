Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
DC launches new visitor parking permit system

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

July 2, 2021, 5:12 PM

The District Department of Transportation has launched an online parking permit system for residents’ visitors, contractors and home health aides.

ParkDC Permits combines the old Annual Visitor Parking Pass and Temporary Parking Permit systems. DDOT said residents and visitors need to set up accounts online and obtain any needed visitor or temporary passes.

With the ParkDC system, residents get one unlimited use pass for one visitor at a time, and then can get additional permits as needed. (The requirement that cars need D.C. registrations and tags to park on District streets is still in place, DDOT said.)

Home health aides and contractors have their own systems; contractors’ permits will be $10 a day.

Anyone who lives in a Residential Permit Parking Zone across the city is eligible to use the program.

Passes must be displayed on vehicle dashboards.

Those with 2020 Annual Visitor Parking Passes can use them until Sept. 30.

Permits can be printed at home, at DC Public Library branches or at kiosks in Metropolitan Police Department precincts.

