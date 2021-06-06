Stonewall Regatta returns to DC for Pride Month

The Stonewall Regatta is happening now through June 13.

The 9-day run, walk, bike and row event put on by the DC Strokes Rowing Club, the oldest LGBTQ+ rowing club in the world, hasn’t happened since the coronavirus pandemic began — but this weekend, it’s back.

“We put this kind of virtual concept together to be able to participate and be active,” said regatta director Patrick Krieger.

The winning teams at the end of the week are those with the most points. This year, the club has opened the event to wheelchairs too.

Kreiger said the goal is to encourage everyone to do something active everyday.

The event is an important masters rowing event in the D.C. region and Krieger said he’s glad to see so many people from all walks of life participate.

“We do this during Pride Month and Pride Week just to make sure that we are celebrating communities,” he said.

The Stonewall Regatta is happening now through June 13. The DC Strokes Rowing Club said it is planning another regatta event for later this year, possibly in November or January, for anyone who would like to sign up.