CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Washington, DC News » Police: Man accused of…

Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls with an object during DC Pride festivities

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 13, 2021, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting two girls with an object while they were dancing during DC Pride in Dupont Circle on Saturday, police said.

Jason Paul Riggleman was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child or minor.

A large group of people were dancing to music in the park when a group of females told nearby officers two girls in the group had just been assaulted.

According to the police report, the suspect — later identified as Riggleman — fled the scene at the corner of Dupont Circle and Connecticut Avenue. He was apprehended by D.C. police and questioned. He told officers he was in the park while people were dancing and “grinding,” but was uncooperative with investigators.

Riggleman told a police officer she was wasting her time with the investigation, the report said, because “I will pay whatever citation or fee I have to and nothing else is going to happen to me. You just wait and see.”

He was later released with a future court date of Dec. 15.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up