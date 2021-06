A man has been killed after a shooting in D.C.

It happened Monday just before 9:30 p.m. on Banks Place near 63rd Street Northeast.

D.C. police said the man was shot outside and died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police say the investigation in ongoing.

Below is the area where it happened.