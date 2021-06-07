CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Here’s where DC’s new speed cameras have been deployed

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

June 7, 2021, 6:25 PM

As you go about you commute this week in D.C., you may want to keep a watch out for new speed traps.

The District’s Department of Transportation has deployed seven new speed cameras that will rotate on eight different streets. According to a statement, the aim is to reduce reckless driving in these areas.

  • 6500 Block of 14th Street Northwest.
  • 500 Block of Florida Avenue Northeast.
  • 2300 block of North Capitol Street.
  • 4700 Block of Eastern Avenue Northeast.
  • 3500 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive Northeast.
  • 100 Block of Bryant Street Northwest.
  • 1100 Block of 17th Street Northeast.
  • 4100 Block of Southern Avenue Southeast.
  • 4700 Block of Southern Avenue Southeast.

Now, nearly 90 cameras that can bust people for driving too fast are placed around the District.

Drivers will also see a new red-light camera in Southeast D.C. near Navy Yard. It will be on the Interstate 695 offramp (ramp D) that leads to the northbound lanes of 11th Street. In its statement, the department said that camera will reduce the number of “angle collisions” and red light running.

