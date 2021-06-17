CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
DC inmates cooling down after a week with broken air conditioning

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

June 17, 2021, 5:06 PM

Some D.C. inmates are cooling off after the cell block they were housed in lost air conditioning a week ago.

It was reported last Friday that the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system inside the Central Cell Block was not sufficiently cooling the space.

“We experienced sensor issues in a chiller that went down with a central cell block. Those matters have been corrected, and we are now monitoring the cooling,” said Keith Anderson, the director of the Department of General Services.

There are no issues with cooling inside the DC Jail, Anderson confirmed. The jail has experienced outages in both cooling and heat before.

“We are now about 74 degrees in one area, and 78 in two others, so that area is cooling off appropriately. So the folks that are at CCB will have comfortable HVAC back,” Anderson said.

Council member Charles Allen, who chairs the council’s Committee on Public Safety and Justice, said in a tweet that he followed up on resident concerns earlier in the week for the some 20 inmates being held in the Central Cell Block.

