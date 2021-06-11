Arrest made in Georgia for DC murder

A man wanted for a D.C. murder that occurred in May has been arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extradition.

D.C. police said officers in Fulton County, Georgia, arrested Byron Brooks, 35, of Southeast, for the second-degree murder of Kareem Elliot Watkins, 43, of Temple Hills, Maryland.

Police made the arrest June 3, but D.C. police did not release information about it until a week later.

Watkins died May 11 at the scene of an early morning stabbing in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue NE, at a plaza known as Starburst Plaza.

A map of the crime scene is below: