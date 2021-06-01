One person is dead following a crash in Southeast D.C. on Friday night, police said.

D.C. police said that just after 11:30 p.m., a Nissan Altima crashed into a Toyota Scion on the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast. The Scion was going trough a green arrow light, turning left onto the Interstate 295 northbound ramp from Pennsylvania Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan was speeding, police said in a news release.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The driver and passenger in the Toyota were treated for injuries on scene and released.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, as authorities work to notify the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.