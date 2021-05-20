CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Police identify suspect in DC shooting of mother, son

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

May 20, 2021, 8:47 PM

D.C. police have identified a suspect in the shooting of a mother and her 5-year-old son in a dispute over a rented scooter outside their home on Tuesday.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Anthony Bedney, who is being charged with assault with intent to kill.

Bedney is accused of putting on a ski mask, pulling a handgun and firing several times at the mother and son before fleeing the scene, according to police Chief Robert Contee. Police said he ran north on 10th Street.

The mother and son were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the scene. Police told WTOP Thursday that both are still in the hospital and their conditions remain the same.

Police said that two other family members, a man and a child, were at the scene but were not injured.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of 10th Street Northwest near Logan Circle just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

WTOP’s Laura Spitalniak and Nick Iannelli contributed to this report. 

