Police identify suspect in DC shooting of mother, son

D.C. police have identified a suspect in the shooting of a mother and her 5-year-old son in a dispute over a rented scooter outside their home on Tuesday.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Anthony Bedney, who is being charged with assault with intent to kill.

Bedney is accused of putting on a ski mask, pulling a handgun and firing several times at the mother and son before fleeing the scene, according to police Chief Robert Contee. Police said he ran north on 10th Street.

MPD seeks assistance in locating 26 year-old Anthony Bedney. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him w/ Assault with Intent to Kill, in the shooting that occurred on 5/18/21 in the 1500 block of 10th Street, NW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/Z4mjno9yPo — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 20, 2021

The mother and son were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the scene. Police told WTOP Thursday that both are still in the hospital and their conditions remain the same.

Police said that two other family members, a man and a child, were at the scene but were not injured.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of 10th Street Northwest near Logan Circle just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

WTOP’s Laura Spitalniak and Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.