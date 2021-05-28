CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Washington, DC News » Parallel parking returns to…

Parallel parking returns to DC driving skills test

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 28, 2021, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Parallel parking has returned to the D.C. DMV’s driving skills test.

The first D.C. road test to include parallel parking since 2009 was administered on May 18, the DMV announced in a newsletter Friday.

“It is an important skill to learn and does require practice,” the city’s DMV said of the decision to test drivers on parallel parking.

The skill was cut from the test in 2009 due, in part, to a lack of space. Earlier this year, a new DMV facility opened at the Deanwood Center in Northeast. The new location now has space for parallel parking tests.

New drivers, or those whose licenses have expired more than a year and a half ago, are required to take the test.

Vance Gootman, a junior at School Without Walls, was the first person to take the test with the new guidelines. He passed, according to the DMV.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What to watch as Congress revives familiar TSP investment policy debates

As more agencies reevaluate telework, OMB sets mid-July deadline to finalize office reentry plans

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

Biden administration proposes $13 billion Coast Guard budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up